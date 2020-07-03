GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Fluxx release compilation featuring Lupa J, Corin and more

Featuring 28 tracks from Melbourne electronic artists

By Alex Gallagher
lupa j 2020 press shot credit dean terko
Credit: Dean Tirkot

Lupa J and Corin are among the artists featured on a newly-released compilation by Melbourne-based collective/club night Fluxx.

‘Fluxx Vol. 1’, released today (July 3) features new material from a slew of Melbourne-based artists across a variety of electronic genres. Among its 28 tracks, ‘Fluxx Vol. 1’ encompasses techno, trance, breakbeat, acid, pop, IDM and experimental classical.

Per a description accompanying the album, organisers aim to “push the boundaries in electronic dance music and celebrate Melbourne’s diverse producers and composers”.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Call Them Up’, a new track from Lupa J taken from an upcoming project, below:

Other artists featured include DAWS, Hextape, m8riarchy and Jaslyn Robertson. It also includes debut releases from emerging artists in Melbourne’s club scene, including Georgia Bird, Different Shades and Delfi, among others.

Fluxx will be releasing a DJ mix of the whole album on July 8, with local DJ crew and club night Blues. The mix will be accompanied by a video by Fluxx’s own DJ/VJ House Mum.

The compilation was supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

Advertisement

‘Fluxx. Vol 1’ is available in full for streaming and download here via Bandcamp. All profits made from the compilation will be donated equally between Black Rainbow and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.