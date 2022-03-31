Flyying Colours announce east coast tour dates for June

Melbourne shoegazers Flyying Colours have announced three east coast tour dates for June.

The band will bring latest album ‘Fantasy Country’ to stages in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, playing their first full-capacity rooms since the record’s release last year. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

“These shows are going to be our biggest and brightest yet,” the band’s Brodie Brümmer said in a statement announcing the tour. “Headline club shows are our absolute favourites to play and we can’t wait to curate these special nights.”

Following up debut album ‘Mindfullness’ five years after its release, ‘Fantasy Country’ arrived in February 2021.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Doug Wallen wrote that while their 2016 debut was a “promising flex of Flyying Colours’ deeply studied shoegaze”, its follow-up “turns that dense, heightened mode of delivery to more heartfelt and relatable songwriting”.

“Not only can we hear the words, but their meaning is magnified and enriched by the oversaturated swath of sounds. These songs promise realisation and release – only if you’re willing to surrender your sense of direction a bit along the way.”

Flyying Colours’ 2022 tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 17 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Sunday 19 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge