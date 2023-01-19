Flyying Colours announce third album ‘You Never Know’ and share lead single

Melbourne shoegazers Flyying Colours have announced their third studio album ‘You Never Know’ alongside its lead single.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Fantasy Country’ is set to arrive March 17 via Poison City/Club AC30. It was recorded over a two-week period in 2021 with producer Woody Annison, who has worked with the band since their debut single, 2013’s ‘Wavygravy’. Pre-orders are available here.

First single ‘Goodbye To Music’, according to songwriter and guitarist Brodie Brümmer, is about hearing loss. “For a period of time I became obsessed with how I had neglected my ears over many years of touring, rehearsing, mixing and recording, and I constantly contemplated what it would be like to say goodbye to music,” he explained.

“Writing this song was a way for me to accept that what is done is done, and to manage my own guilt spiral. The guitar parts were circling around my head incessantly for weeks, as was the ringing in my ears, before the words and music came together.” The song arrives alongside a video compiling footage from the band on the road. Watch that below:

The new single marks the first new music from Flyying Colours since ‘Fantasy Country’ landed in early 2021. In a four-star review, NME said that while 2016 debut album ‘Mindfullness’ was a “promising flex of Flyying Colours’ deeply studied shoegaze”, its follow-up “turns that dense, heightened mode of delivery to more heartfelt and relatable songwriting”.

“Not only can we hear the words, but their meaning is magnified and enriched by the oversaturated swath of sounds. These songs promise realisation and release – only if you’re willing to surrender your sense of direction a bit along the way.”

Last year, Flyying Colours reissued their first two EPs, both previously long out of print, as one self-titled LP. The compilation brought together the band’s 2013 self-titled EP, as well as ‘ROYGBIV’, which was released in 2015.