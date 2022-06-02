Flyying Colours to re-release first two EPs as a self-titled compilation

Melbourne shoegazers Flyying Colours have announced they’ll re-release their first two EPs, both long out of print, as one self-titled vinyl LP.

‘Flyying Colours’, which is out July 29 via Poison City, will compile both 2013’s self-titled EP as well as ‘ROYGBIV’, which landed in 2015. The EPs helped established the band’s blissful, fuzzed-out dream-pop, which they’d later solidify with 2016 album ‘Mindfullness’.

“Since forever I have wished for our first two EPs to have been released as our debut album,” Flyying Colours’ Brodie Brümmer explained in an accompanying statement. “For a variety of reasons it didn’t happen that way at the time, so it feels very special to send this music back out into the world like this.

“It’s been very nostalgic listening back to the stems and looking at old photos and videos, which has led to the release of a new version of ‘Leaks’ I have remixed.”

Last year, Flyying Colours released their second studio album, ‘Fantasy Country’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Doug Wallen wrote that while ‘Mindfullness’ was a “promising flex of Flyying Colours’ deeply studied shoegaze”, its follow-up “turns that dense, heightened mode of delivery to more heartfelt and relatable songwriting”.

“Not only can we hear the words, but their meaning is magnified and enriched by the oversaturated swath of sounds. These songs promise realisation and release – only if you’re willing to surrender your sense of direction a bit along the way.”

Later this month, Flyying Colours will head out on an east coast tour, playing Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The shows will see the band playing their first full-capacity rooms since ‘Fantasy Country’ arrived last year.