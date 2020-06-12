Foals announce career-spanning ‘Collected Reworks Vol. I’ remix album

Foals have released ‘Collected Reworks Vol. I’, a career-spanning remix album of 13 of their tracks.

The collection includes reworkings of songs such as ‘My Number’, ‘Olympic Airways’ and ‘Spanish Sahara’ by the likes of Hot Chip, Lxury and Ewan Pearson.

The release includes a brand new remix of ‘Into The Surf’ by Hot Since 82, and is the first of three volumes of remixes which will be released by Foals this summer.

Highlights from the three volumes will then be compiled into the limited edition coloured triple-vinyl ‘Collected Reworks’ set, which will be released on October 9 and is available to pre-order here.

You can listen to Foals’ ‘Collected Reworks Vol. I’ below via Spotify.

Foals fans are also being encouraged to remix the song ‘Wash Off’, which you can download the stems of here.

Fans can then share their remixes via social media by tagging Foals with the hashtag #WashOff, and the band will later personally choose their favourite remixes and share them via SoundCloud and other social media.

Last week, Foals drummer Jack Bevan said that the band are likely to start writing new material later this year after their 2020 tour plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to NME back in April, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis said the band would “definitely” start writing this year — although he acknowledged that they “don’t know what it’ll be yet”.