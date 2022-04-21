Foals debut new songs ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ live as they kick off 2022 tour in Edinburgh

Foals kicked off their 2022 tour in Edinburgh last night (April 20) and gave live debuts to their tracks ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ – you can see fan-shot footage from the gig below.

The three-piece are set to continue their ‘Life Is Yours’ UK tour throughout this month and into May, with headline dates in Manchester and Leeds also set for this summer.

Foals’ show at Usher Hall in Edinburgh last night saw the band perform their new tracks ‘2am’, which was released as a single back in February, and ‘2001’ live for the first time. Both songs will feature on their forthcoming new record ‘Life Is Yours’, which is set for release on June 17.

Advertisement

You can see fan-shot footage from Foals’ Edinburgh show below.

New #FOALS song snippet: the title track from #LifeIsYours album, live from the Edinburgh gig at Usher Hall (20/04/22). @foals pic.twitter.com/nP2ARAIt7p — Doug (@douglashunter90) April 20, 2022

Advertisement

You can see Foals’ setlist from last night’s Usher Hall gig below.

‘Wake Me Up’

‘Mountain At My Gates’

‘The Runner’

‘Olympic Airways’

‘My Number’

‘Black Gold’

‘Exits’

‘2am’

‘In Degrees’

‘Birch Tree’

‘2001’

‘Late Night’

‘Spanish Sahara’

‘Providence’

‘Inhaler’

‘Black Bull’

‘What Went Down’

‘Two Steps, Twice’

Foals’ UK tour continues in Edinburgh tonight (April 21) ahead of a run of festival appearances this summer. You can see their upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April

21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – Bonus Arena, Hull

26 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 – Centre, Brighton

29 – Olympia, London

30 – Olympia, London

May

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Coventry

June

22–26 – Glastonbury Festival

27 – Fairview Park, Dublin

29 – Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July

8 – Sounds of the City, Millennium Square, Leeds

9 – TRSNMT, Glasgow

23 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Speaking to NME back in February about their upcoming new LP, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis said that “this is our idea of a going out record”.

“We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”