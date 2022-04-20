Foals launch their own ‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’ hot sauce

Foals have announced the launch of their very own hot sauce, ‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’ – you can purchase the spicy condiment here.

Released in collaboration with Sauce Shop, the limited edition hot honey drizzle is the brainchild of the Oxford band’s drummer Jack Bevan, who is a long-time hot sauce fan.

Swapping the studio for the kitchen, Bevan devised a combination of sweet honey and habaneros before adding activated charcoal to make a unique dark elixir, “perfect for drizzling on pizzas, chicken wings, or anything else you fancy,” a press release reads.

Advertisement

Speaking on his new sauce, the drummer said: “I’ve been a fan of Sauce Shop’s sauces for ages, so it only felt right to collaborate for Foals’ first-ever food launch. This is going to be a staple for me on our new tour and tastes amazing drizzled on anything!”

The collaboration marks the band’s first foray into food products, with ‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’ set to be sold as part of the band’s official tour merchandise when Foals kick off their UK tour tonight (April 20) in Edinburgh.

Run by Pam and James Digva, Sauce Shop is the UK-based creative condiment maker behind ‘Brussel Sprout Ketchup’ and ’12:51′ by Chef James Cochran’s Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam.

“We feel so lucky to collaborate with Jack on his hot sauce, we are huge Foals fans and are excited to see Holy Fire Hot Honey as part of the official band merchandise,” Pam said of their collaboration with Foals. “Jack was great to work with when creating the sauce and we are so proud of our collaboration.”

‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’ is available now on sauceshop.co and amazon.co.uk for £5.99 per 190g bottle.

Advertisement

Speaking about their 2022 UK tour in a recent interview with NME, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Honestly, once this new music comes out, it’s just solid good times – an explosion of energy and emotion. Come with your friends, lose your mind, enjoy the live music and fucking get down. That’s going to be the vibe.” Tickets for the remaining shows can be found here.

Earlier this month, Foals shared new single ‘Looking High’, the latest preview of the trio’s upcoming new album ‘Life Is Yours’, which is set for release on June 17.