Foals played their first gig of 2020 tonight as part of BRITs week with new bassist Jack Freeman.

Yannis Philippakis and co. performed at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, with proceeds going to the War Child charity which aids children affected by conflict.

“It’s an honour to be playing a show in support of War Child and their vital work with children affected by war,” Philippakis said.

“One in six children around the world live in a conflict zone and we’re proud to be able to use our platform to bring attention to this cause. It’s going to be a special night.”

Aside from being their first performance of the new year, tonight also marked the first time Foals performed with new bassist Jack Freeman in the lineup.

The Jagwar bass player replaces Everything Everything’s Jeremy Pritchard, who stepped in as a touring musician for the band in February last year.

See footage from the performance below:

Last week, Foals picked up Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey at NME Awards 2020 in London.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Felix White of The Maccabees and Laura Whitmore, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Thank you so much to the NME. They are so fucking great to have this and have this award ceremony back on track.”

Meanwhile, Foals took part in Radio 1’s Piano Sessions over the weekend.

The band played stripped back versions of ‘Sunday’ and ‘Birch Tree’, one from each of their two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ albums from 2019.