Foals share sneak peek of new video for comeback single ‘Wake Me Up’

The new track from Yannis Philippakis and co. is due to arrive next week

By Will Lavin
Foals shot for NME. Credit: Andy Ford
Foals have shared a sneak peek of the video for their forthcoming new single ‘Wake Me Up’ – you can check it out below.

The Oxford band posted a teaser clip on TikTok earlier this afternoon (October 29), in which Yannis Philippakis and co. are seen performing on a set that features palm trees, rocks and a printed rainforest backdrop.

“Sneak peek of #WakeMeUp .new song out next Thursday, presave it now [flower emoji] link in bio,” Foals wrote in the clip’s caption.

It comes after the band confirmed details of their comeback single yesterday (October 29) and shared a snippet of ‘Wake Me Up’, which is due to arrive next Thursday (November 4).

You can watch a short teaser of the song’s video below:

Foals have been at work on the follow-up to their 2019 sister albums ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part One’ and ‘Part Two’.

‘Wake Me Up’ will also mark the group’s first new material since the departure of their keyboardist Edwin Congreave last month. In a statement at the time, the musician told fans he’d “heard the new album – it is of course brilliant”.

Speaking to NME in August, frontman Yannis Philippakis explained: “We can see what the record is, and the future looks fantastic.”

He continued: “We’ve been working away and writing all year. We’re just in the last stages of it and it’s feeling like a more optimistic record than the last two. It’ll be a more physical record. We’re really excited to have a record that’s almost ready, but not quite.”

Elsewhere, Foals debuted a new track called ‘Novo’ during their first live show in 18 months.

Foals are due to hit the road next April – check out the full list of dates below:

APRIL 2022
 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
29 – Olympia, London
30 – Olympia, London

MAY 2022
1 – Olympia, London
2 – Olympia, London
5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

JUNE 2022
29 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

JULY 2022
8 – Millennium Square, Leeds

