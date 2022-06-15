Foals share sunny single ‘Crest Of The Wave’ ahead of new album ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals have shared new single ‘Crest Of The Wave’ ahead of the release of their new album, ‘Life Is Yours’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the fifth to be shared from the band’s seventh album, which will be released this Friday (June 17).

“A portion of ‘Crest Of The Wave’ existed in 2011, and we had demoed it in Australia and just left it for years,” the band said in a statement.

“But it was one of those songs which had always been at the back of our minds, like there was some unfinished business there. As we were playing around with it with some of the themes on this record, we cracked it open and really revelled in adding lots of layers to it in the studio. It’s another transportive song. It’s set in St. Lucia, which has always struck me as being very powerful visually, with the mountain plummeting into the sea.”

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming ‘Life Is Yours’ back in February, frontman Yannis Philippakis described the opening title track as a trancey, tropical balm, evoking what he called “optimism and consolation after a dark time”.

“This is our idea of a going out record,” Philippakis continued about the album on the whole. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

Meanwhile, the band have also added two matinee shows to their forthcoming intimate UK tour in 2023 at both Kingston Pryzm and Southampton Engine Rooms. Tickets go on sale at 1pm BST tomorrow (June 16) and can be purchased here.

Any remaining tickets for the tour can also be purchased here.

The full list of updated tour dates are below.

JANUARY 2023

21 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms (matinee show presented by Assai)

21 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms (presented by Assai)

22 – Glasgow, SWG3 (presented by Assai)

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 (matinee show presented by Jacaranda)

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 (presented by Jacaranda)

26 – Kingston, Pryzm (matinee show presented by Banquet Records)

26 – Kingston, Pryzm (presented by Banquet Records)

27 – Southampton, Engine Rooms (matinee show presented by Vinilo)

27 – Southampton, Engine Rooms (presented by Vinilo)

28 – Oxford, O2 Academy (presented by Truck Store)

Before that, the band will also hit the road for a tour of North America in October. Tickets can be purchased for those shows here.