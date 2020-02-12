Foals win Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey at NME Awards 2020

Foals picked up Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whiskey at NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Felix White of The Maccabees and Laura Whitmore, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Thank you so much to the NME. They are so fucking great to have this and have this award ceremony back on track.”

“Thank you to everybody for being with us and for making us the live band that we are, the crew that have been with us from the beginning to the end,” he continued. “It’s amazing to be part of this since the NME Awards 10 years ago. We’re gonna have a fucking great night tonight.”

Philippakis also took the time during his speech to call for equal representation at festivals. “It’s gotta happen, fuck yeah,” he said.

Foals pipped fellow nominees Amyl & The Sniffers, Slowthai, Lizzo and Iggy Pop to the Best Live Act accolade.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.