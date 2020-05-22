FOMO 2020 creditors accuse festival of non-payment

Multiple crew and site members who worked on this year’s FOMO Festival have alleged organisers are yet to pay their fees or respond to correspondence.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the electronic and hip-hop music festival had gone into liquidation, with creditors reportedly amounting to nearly $5 million.

The Music now report that since breaking the news of the Australia festival’s insolvency, they’ve been contacted by numerous people who were contracted to work for the festival’s 2020 edition. Those contractors allege directors have yet to pay fees owed for services provided as part of this year’s event.

Advertisement

FOMO 2020 took place in January, with events in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne. The lineup included the likes of BROCKHAMPTON, Lizzo, Kaytranada and more.

Creditors who contacted The Music include event production company Architects of Entertainment, who have provided production for FOMO since the festival’s debut in 2016.

Architects of Entertainment allege they’re owed over $60,000 from FOMO directors, after they “defaulted on their payments to AoE post-event”. They say they proposed an alternate payment plan which was agreed to by directors, who once again defaulted on their payments.

“On top of not being paid for our own work, AoE paid the production crew and site crew we had engaged out of our own pocket to make sure they could pay rent, and we made sure FOMO prioritised payments to valued suppliers and contractors over payments to ourselves, which put us under significant financial stress.”

Architects of Entertainment allege festival director Anand Krishnaswamy became “evasive and hostile” in communications, and ceased replying to communications altogether in March.

Other creditors who contacted The Music include an engineer who worked on the festival in 2020, and East West Presents, who controlled site operations for the festival this year.

Advertisement

They each claim to be owed around $10,000. Along with Architects of Entertainment, both creditors say that FOMO directors “went quiet” following the event.

A representative for East West Presents commented: “They came out with an email stating that everyone would be paid early March. Paying people six weeks post event is not a done deal. Generally people get paid, at the latest, four weeks post event. That already kind of rung alarm bells for a lot of people, especially after they stopped replying to any emails.”

FOMO’s inaugural event took place in Brisbane back in 2016. Its lineup included international acts such as Jamie xx and Skepta, plus homegrown favourites like Flight Facilities and Tkay Maidza.

The one-stage, no-clash festival expanded to Sydney and Adelaide the following year, before adding a Melbourne leg in 2019. Past headliners have included Empire of the Sun, Flosstradamus, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj.