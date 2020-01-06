FOMO Australia performer Lizzo has voiced her support for the festival’s ongoing bushfire fundraiser, asking punters to donate $1 towards state emergency services when they buy drinks at the festival bar.

The festival unveiled the initiative on January 4 ahead of its first stop in Brisbane. Proceeds from the donation drive will go to emergency services in each state, namely Country Fire Authority of Victoria, the South Australian Country Fire Service, Queensland Fire & Emergency and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Advertisement

A PR representative for FOMO has told NME Australia that fans will be able to donate at FOMO in Auckland, its Brockhampton show in Perth and the show at the Melbourne Forum. Many of the artists on the 2020 lineup, Lizzo included, will also be contributing to the fundraising effort, FOMO said.

Yesterday, FOMO performer Lizzo made a video encouraging festival attendees to make a donation. “Everyone involved in FOMO including me will be digging deep to help, so let’s do this,” she said. “And have fun! Just $1.”

While onstage in Brisbane, the ‘Juice’ singer plugged the fundraiser again and urged the crowd to do their part. “I just wanna see the koalas man, I just care so much about the motherfucking koalas,” she said.

FOMO has raised nearly $8,000 from the stop in Brisbane, it has told NME Australia, and is awaiting final numbers from the Adelaide show.

Advertisement

The ongoing bushfire crisis has so far led to the cancellation of Falls Festival in Lorne and Lost Paradise in Glenworth Valley. Rainbow Serpent Festival also “temporarily halted” ticket sales last month after bushfires damaged the festival site.

Upcoming benefit concerts in support of emergency services and bushfire relief organisations include a two-night run in Melbourne by Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope and a Sydney blowout by Hermitude, Hoodzy, Horrorshow and more.