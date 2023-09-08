Fontaines D.C. announce new version of ‘Skinty Fia’: ‘Go Deo’

Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will release a new version of their third studio album, ‘Skinty Fia‘.

The band – consisting of frontman Grian Chatten, guitarists Carlos O’Connell and Conor Curley, bassist Conor Deegan and drummer Tom Coll – took to their official Instagram page to announce the brand new version of the LP along with its artwork.

“We’ve got a new version of ‘Skinty Fia’ coming out called ‘Skinty Fia Go Deo’, which translates to ‘Skinty Fia Forever’,” read their Instagram caption. “The name memorialises a moment in time for us and brings together live sessions, covers and reworks from the ‘Skinty Fia’ era.” Visit here to pre-order the album.

In a five-star review of ‘Skinty Fia’, NME‘s Sophie Williams shared: “No matter how tormented this album gets, you can feel ‘Skinty Fia’’s wounded heart beating throughout. The fight for a better Ireland deserves songs that mirror the depth of the crisis, and in its endlessly captivating glory, ‘Skinty Fia’ rises triumphantly to the task.”

Fontaines D.C. are currently on tour with the Arctic Monkeys across the US. Their upcoming shows are tonight, September 8 and 9 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Visit here for any last minute tickets.

The band’s frontman previously praised the Sheffield band, saying that they have “maintained their credibility” despite achieving huge global success.

“I don’t know what to expect – we haven’t done a support tour since the first album,” Chatten told NME. “And Arctic Monkeys are playing better shows now than ever, Alex [Turner] completely owns his stage presence.

“I think if you were ever going to model your career off a band, you’d look to Arctic Monkeys.”

He continued: “What really excites me about them is that they have maintained their credibility while becoming as big as they are. People I know are still holding Arctic Monkeys listening parties in their gaff when a new album drops – there’s still this cult passion that’s managed to weather the storm of the band’s success.”