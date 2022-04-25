Fontaines D.C. cancel Boston show after Grian Chatten diagnosed with laryngitis

Fontaines DC have cancelled tonight’s (April 25) show in Boston, Massachusetts, after vocalist Grian Chatten was diagnosed with laryngitis.

The Irish band is currently on a run of sold-out or upgraded US shows, and were meant to play at the Paradise Rock Club, before headlining two dates at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel on April 26 and 27. As of now, those shows are still set to happen.

“Unfortunately Grian has been diagnosed with laryngitis and has been advised to rest his voice for a few days,” the band shared on Twitter.

They continued: “Therefore sadly the show at Paradise Rock Club in Boston tonight won’t be going ahead. We are working to reschedule the show so please hold onto your tickets and await further announcement.

“We appreciate your understanding and we can’t wait to get back to Boston soon. Love FDC x.”

The US tour is in support of their fifth album, ‘Skinty Fia’, which the band released last week.

In a five-star review, NME said of the new album: “No matter how tormented this album gets, you can feel ‘Skinty Fia’’s wounded heart beating throughout. The fight for a better Ireland deserves songs that mirror the depth of the crisis, and in its endlessly captivating glory, ‘Skinty Fia’ rises triumphantly to the task.”

Speaking about the album to NME for the most recent Big Read, Chatten said, “Compared to our other albums, I’d rather be called ‘a band of a generation’ or accept another crazy accolade for [‘Skinty Fia’]”, adding: “Because you know what? This time, we deserve it.”

Last month, the group bagged the award for Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.