Fontaines D.C. cover The Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Darklands’

Fontaines D.C. have covered the title track from The Jesus and Mary Chain‘s 1987 album ‘Darklands’ while appearing as part of Radio X’s Phone Covers series.

Recorded from their separate homes while self-isolating, the Dublin punks capture the essence of the post-punk classic.

Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. announced their second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ would be released this July. To coincide with its announcement, the band shared the album’s title track with an accompanying video starring Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen.

The band recorded the new album with producer Dan Carey (Black Midi, Bat For Lashes) in his London studio.

‘A Hero’s Death’ will follow the band’s debut album ‘Dogrel’, which was released just over a year ago. The album saw NME describe the band as “one of guitar music’s most essential new voices” in a five-star review.

“‘Dogrel’ proves that early-days pinning as punk’s next great hope was perhaps premature – there’s far more to Fontaines D.C. than your typical thrashed-out, pissed-off young rebellion.”

Back in March, the band shared ‘Sold For Parts’, a short film that documented the process of writing, recording and releasing ‘Dogrel’.