Fontaines D.C., Massive Attack and Young Fathers announce Gaza benefit single

Fontaines D.C., Massive Attack and Young Fathers have teamed up for a limited edition 12” single to support the charity Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The release, which is available to pre-order now, will feature material by Fontaines and a collaboration between Young Fathers and Massive Attack, alongside a sleeve and print designed by Robert Del Naja.

100 per cent of the profits from the single will be donated to the charity to help their emergency operations in Gaza and the West Bank. In a statement, the artists have also called for an immediate ceasefire in the region, “in solidarity with the Palestinian people living under a brutal military operation”

The reverse of the sleeve includes a quote from a hospital whiteboard in Gaza written by MSF medic Dr. Mahmoud Abu Nujaila: “Whoever stays until the end will tell the story. We did what we could. Remember us”. Nujaila was killed a few weeks later.

No more details of the tracks on the single have yet been provided, but it is available to pre-order here. In addition, there will also be a limited edition, artist-signed large-print sale of the single’s artwork, available here.

Massive Attack’s 3D said: “The hourly scenes of horror in Gaza, with hospitals and schools bombed to dust and innocent civilians, journalists and doctors killed in unspeakable numbers has been made so much worse by more than ten weeks of abject political failure.

We’re in awe of the Doctors Without Borders medics who place their lives on the line to help innocent civilians in Gaza. The ceasefire EP is a tribute to them, and their incredible ongoing work in truly indescribable circumstances. We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine”

“Fontaines DC join millions across the world in demanding an immediate ceasefire and a permanent end to Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine,” added the Irish band.

“Since October, Doctors Without Borders have been on the ground in Gaza, where every human is an IDF target, risking their lives to give vital care to the thousands injured by Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on the starving and defenceless. We feel utterly helpless in what we can do at this point however we do hope our small contribution to this record can raise some desperately needed funds for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza. Ceasefire Now. Free Palestine”

The music world continues to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza, with Stormzy and Clairo announcing this week that they will appear at a benefit show in New Jersey on January 4 to raise money for Gaza, as well as Sudan.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted attending a fundraising event for Gaza in Brooklyn Academy of Music.