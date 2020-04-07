Fontaines D.C. reschedule Australian tour due to coronavirus

Fontaines D.C. announced on social media today (April 7) they have postponed their Australian tour, originally set to begin this month, due to increased restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish post-punk outfit will now commence their tour in December, beginning with a sold-out performance in Sydney. The band’s show in Brisbane remains the only date of the tour that has tickets left available to purchase. Fontaines D.C. encouraged fans to hold onto existing tickets which will be valid at the new shows. Find the new tour dates below.

Unfortunately due to Covid-19 and the advice from the government, we’ve had to reschedule our Australian dates from April to December. Tickets will remain valid so please hold onto them. We’re looking forward to seeing you then and in the meantime, keep safe x pic.twitter.com/0jRl87bev0 — Fontaines DC (@fontainesdublin) April 7, 2020

The news comes after the Dublin-based band announced in January they had postponed their original run of Australian shows, which included an appearance at Laneway Festival. The band pulled out a week before the event was scheduled to take place.

Fontaines D.C. were recently the subject of a documentary that featured the band through a series of behind the scene footage, interviews and more as they prepared their 2019 debut EP, ‘Dogrel’.

Fontaines D.C. recently revealed their second album has been completed. The news coincided with the release of the music video for ‘Liberty Belle’, taken from their debut EP.

Fontaines D.C. rescheduled tour dates are:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (December 8)

Brisbane, The Triffid (10)

Melbourne, The Croxton, (11)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (13)