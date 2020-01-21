Irish rock outfit Fontaines D.C. have postponed their Australian tour, and pulled out of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 just a week before it was due to start.

The band were initially scheduled to kick off their Australian and New Zealand appearances on January 27 at the Auckland stop of Laneway, but have pulled out due to “recording commitments”. They have also rescheduled two sold-out headlining Sydney and Melbourne shows for later in the year.

“Due to ongoing recording commitments for our new album, it is with deep regret that we are no longer going to be able to perform at Laneway Festival or our other Australian headline dates across January and February,” the band said in a press statement. “Touring is such a huge part of this band, and we do not take cancellations lightly.”

The headline shows have been rescheduled for April, alongside the addition of a new Brisbane stop plus an extra Melbourne show. Moreover, the Sydney show has received a venue upgrade, from the Paddington RSL to the Metro Theatre, and more tickets will be made available for the show.

”We apologise to all who were looking forward to seeing us at Laneway and hope to see you at the new dates,” Fontaines D.C. added. “As always, we hugely appreciate your support and understanding.”

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 10am AEDT on Thursday (January 23). Meanwhile, tickets for the two headline shows in January and February are valid for the new shows and can be refunded for those unable to attend the new dates. For more information, click here.

Western Australian band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have been announced as the replacement for Fontaines D.C. at the Laneway Festival. Check out the latest news about Laneway Festival 2020 news here.