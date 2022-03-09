Foo Fighters add second and final Melbourne show to 2022 tour

Foo Fighters have added a second and final Melbourne show to their forthcoming stadium tour of Australia.

Due to “incredible demand during pre-sale” for the band’s already-announced show at AAMI Park on Sunday December 4, the band will play an additional concert at the venue on Tuesday December 6.

Tickets for the new show will be available tomorrow (March 10) from 2pm local time – general sale for all other shows on the tour will also commence tomorrow.

Foo Fighters confirmed their first Australian headline tour since 2018 earlier this month. Kicking off in late November, the band will perform shows in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Along the way, the band will be joined by the likes of The Chats, Amyl and the Sniffers, Teenage Joans, UK band Hot Milk and more.

The announcement of a full tour arrived shortly after the band performed a one-off gig at GMHBA Stadium in the regional Victorian city of Geelong. It marked the first full-capacity stadium show from an international artist since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know we’re coming back here in November for a real tour,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd on the evening. “We’re just getting warmed up tonight!”

In a five-star review of the show, NME wrote: “It’s hard not to feel like we’ve just witnessed an historical event. Mother Nature may have brought the rain but the Foos came in even harder with their thunder.”