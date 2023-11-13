Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa announced as Rock Werchter 2024 headliners

Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa have been announced as headliners for next year’s Rock Werchter festival.

Lipa will top the bill on Saturday, July 6 while the latter will close out the four day Belgium festival the following night (July 7).

Further headliners and acts will be announced in the coming weeks for the bash, which will run from July 4-7 in the village of Werchter’s Festivalpark.

Global pop superstar @DUALIPA is coming to Rock Werchter 2024! ✨🪩 She will dazzle as the headliner on the Main Stage on Sat 6 July. 🎫 Tickets for #RW24 go on sale Friday 1 December at 10 AM. Pre-register now for early access to the ticket sale via https://t.co/LMtlQ5vUPB pic.twitter.com/1YmSX34Ei3 — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) November 13, 2023

We proudly announce @foofighters as first headliner of Rock Werchter 2024. Your absolute number 1 from the #RW24 Wishlist will be closing the festival on Sun 7 July! 🎫 Tickets for #RW24 go on sale Fri 1 Dec at 10AM. Pre-register now for early access via https://t.co/CgbBwoZ68D pic.twitter.com/XwAjlOPZvE — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) November 8, 2023

Fans can sign up for pre-registration for Rock Werchter 2024 – which gives earlier access to tickets – now here. Tickets go on general sale from 10AM local time on December 1 and more information can be found here.

This year Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys and Muse also performed alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher, Iggy Pop and The 1975.

During QOTSA’s set, the band reunited with their old friend ‘Spider-Man’. In 2018, frontman Josh Homme spotted a fan in the crowd who was dressed as the web-slinging superhero at the same Belgium festival and subsequently invited him to join the band onstage.

When he spotted him again in the crowd this year he brought him onstage.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa announced her return last week (November 10) with her new song ‘Houdini’, her first new music since 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’.

A four-star review of Lipa’s new track from NME said: “‘Houdini’, the first taste of that hotly-anticipated next LP, doesn’t ditch the Studio 54-ready sound entirely. As the song enters its final throes, a glittering synth arpeggio (which has producer Kevin Parker written all over it) takes centre stage and transports us right back beneath the strobing lights and smoke machines of discos past.

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters’ headline set will come shortly after their 2024 UK stadium tour, which includes two nights at the London Stadium (June 20, 22). The band are also due to play at HellFest in France that month and Roskilde two days before Rock Werchter.