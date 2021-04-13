Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder to perform on global ‘Vax Live’ broadcast

Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder are among the acts set to perform for a global live-streamed show encouraging people to get vaccinated, Vax Live.

The one-hour virtual event, presented by Selena Gomez, will be broadcast across various platforms on May 8, with the aforementioned artists set to be joined onscreen by H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin.

Performances are being pre-filmed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans can tune in to the full show on ABC and CBS at 8pm ET in the US, and will also be able to access streams via iHeartMedia and YouTube. An extended 90-minute edition of the concert will be available through YouTube, including a performance from K-Pop act NCT-127.

Advertisement

VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World is being put on by Global Citizen in a bid “to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all”.

You can find further information here and see the Vax Live line-up poster in the below tweet.

We are so excited to announce #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World, hosted by @selenagomez! Together, we'll call for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all and watch performances from the world’s biggest stars! Tune in Saturday, May 8: https://t.co/x2FOKjSy8G pic.twitter.com/RUqNMol7qC — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 13, 2021

Global Citizen, who also organised last year’s One World: Together At Home, will use the live-stream to call on governments and philanthropists across the globe to provide “the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021″.

“I’m honoured to be hosting VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” said Gomez. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”