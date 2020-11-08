Foo Fighters debuted a brand new single on last night’s (November 7) post-election episode of Saturday Night Live, and announced details of their 10th album.

The traditional post-election episode was once again hosted by Dave Chappelle, who toasted Joe Biden‘s victory over Donald Trump.

On the show, the Dave Grohl-led band played new track ‘Shame Shame’, which leads their new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’. They also performed ‘Times Like These’. Check out the new single, and both performances below.

The album is set to come out on February 5, 2021. See the band debut ‘Shame Shame’, listen to its studio version, and check out the album’s tracklist and artwork below.

‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracklist:

1. ‘Making a Fire’

2. ‘Shame Shame’

3. ‘Cloudspotter’

4. ‘Waiting on a War’

5. ‘Medicine at Midnight’

6. ‘No Son of Mine’

7. ‘Holding Poison’

8. ‘Chasing Birds’

9. ‘Love Dies Young’

Foo Fighters have been teasing their upcoming 10th album across this week. Yesterday, they shared a teaser of new music after eagle-eyed fans spotted the band’s ‘FF’ logo in various locations alongside an ‘X’, the Roman numeral for 10. A black-and-white clip of a burning coffin has also appeared when Spotify users play certain Foos tracks.

Foo Fighters last released a full-length record with ‘Concrete And Gold’ in 2017, and confirmed in February that they had finished recording its follow-up. Back in May, Dave Grohl likened the new album to David Bowie’s 1983 LP ‘Let’s Dance’.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” he explained. “It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”