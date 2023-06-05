Foo Fighters announce Australia and New Zealand tour dates for late 2023 and early 2024

Foo Fighters have expanded their world tour with new dates in Australia and New Zealand, set to take place over the end of 2023 and start of 2024.

The tour, announced today (June 5), will commence on November 29 in Perth before taking the band to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane throughout December, followed by Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington the following month. The Chats will serve as main support on four of the Australian dates, while UK duo Hot Milk will join the band as openers in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. A full list of tour dates, and support acts for each show, is available below.

Two separate pre-sales will run ahead of the tickets officially going on-sale: One for American Express card users, and another via tour promoter Frontier Touring. The former will take place from this Friday (June 9), while the latter will take place next Tuesday (June 13). Ticketing information for the AmEx Experiences pre-sale is available for Australia here and for New Zealand here. The Frontier pre-sale can be accessed here.

Advertisement

The tour will be the Foos’ first tour of both countries since 2018. It’s slated to take place almost exactly a year after the Foos had previously scheduled dates in both countries, which were subsequently cancelled following the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Earlier that month, Hawkins had played what would be his last-ever Australian concert: the band played a one-off show in the regional Victorian city of Geelong on March 4, supported by Amyl & The Sniffers.

After performing two tribute shows to Hawkins later that year, Foo Fighters confirmed in December 2022 that they would be continuing without him. Josh Freese was confirmed as Hawkins’ official replacement last month, and the band played their first live show back on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

A four-star NME review of their Boston Calling set – which featured guest appearances from Hawkins’ son Shane and Grohl’s daughter Violet – praised Freese for “[taking] on the role of main curio confidently” and “establishing himself throughout the set”.

“Any spirit, joy de vivre, or vitality one could have forgiven Grohl for losing in the last year he double downs on now, as he leans into his emotions and delivers a performance of depth and grit,” it read.

Foo Fighters recently released their 11th studio album, ‘But Here We Are’. In a five-star review, NME described the album as “a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss”.

Foo Fighters’ Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 29 – Perth, HBF Park (with The Chats and Teenage Joans)

Advertisement

DECEMBER

Saturday 2 – Adelaide, Coopers Stadium (with The Chats and Body Type)

Monday 4 – Melbourne, AAMI Park (with Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers and Hot Milk)

Saturday 9 – Sydney, Accor Stadium (with The Chats and Hot Milk)

Tuesday 12 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium (with The Chats and Hot Milk)

JANUARY

Saturday 20 – ​Auckland, GO Media Stadium (with TBA and Dick Move)

Wednesday 24 – Christchurch, Orangetheory Stadium (with TBA and Dick Move)

Saturday 27 – Wellington, Sky Stadium (with TBA and Dick Move)