Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces new solo album, shares new single

Foo Fighters guitarist and singer-songwriter Chris Shiflett has announced his third solo album, ‘Lost At Sea’.

Announced today (July 12), ‘Lost At Sea’ is scheduled for an October 20 release via Snakefarm in the UK and Ireland. The album will be available for pre-order tomorrow (July 13), per Shiflett on Twitter.

tomorrow!! info coming soon! we have some nice bundles and what not. https://t.co/z6QZVd2vyV — Chris Shiflett (@ChrisShiflett71) July 11, 2023

Along with the announcement of ‘Lost At Sea’ comes a brand new single titled ‘Damage Control’. ‘Damage Control’ comes with a music video consisting of fan-shot footage of Shiflett’s recent UK tour.

Watch the music video for Chris Shiflett’s ‘Damage Control’ below.

Shiflett said of ‘Damage Control’ via a press statement: “We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash.”

‘Damage Control’ follows the previously released singles ‘Dead And Gone’ and ‘Black Top White Lines’. Those songs will also appear on ‘Lost At Sea’ upon its release in October.

Check out the cover art and full track list for Chris Shiflett’s ‘Lost At Sea’ below.

‘Dead And Gone’ ‘Overboard’ ‘Black Top White Lines’ ‘Damage Control’ ‘Weigh You Down’ ‘Burn The House Down’ ‘Where’d Everybody Go?’ ‘I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore’ ‘Carrie Midnight Texas Queen’ ‘Parties’

‘Lost At Sea’ was primarily written during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Shiflett revealed via his press statement. The upcoming album will arrive just a couple of months after Foo Fighters released ‘But Here We Are’, their first record without late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died in a hotel room in Colombia in March 2022. He was 50-years-old. Released in June, ‘But Here We Are’ scored a five-star review from NME, with Ali Shutler writing: “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”

After the release of ‘But Here We Are’, the Foo Fighters made a not-so-surprise appearance at Glastonbury, where they confirmed long-running rumours that they were behind mystery band The Churnups.

That performance earned the band a four-star review from NME‘s Thomas Smith, who wrote: “Nine songs is what they have time for, the quickest, breeziest Foo Fighters gig of this scale in donkeys. It’s a rare sight: serious urgency underpins every song, particularly opener ‘All My Life’ and ‘No Son of Mine’.

“Even ‘Learn To Fly’ and ‘The Pretender’, the latter of which does get broken down and built back up, marching onwards along with pep and energy.”