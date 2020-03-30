Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl recalls Pantera strip club and long lost wallet story: “It is indeed a fucking small world”

Dave Grohl has published the latest installment of ‘Dave’s True Stories’; a series of real-life tales written to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest entry (March 29) the Foo Fighters frontman writes about his friendship with Pantera, including how he embarked on an epic road trip with Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins to visit the metal band’s very own strip club in 1998.

Dave Grohl

The pair’s efforts were hampered thanks to the misfortune of Grohl losing his wallet at a petrol station – and thus his license – barring the pair from entering the Dallas joint.

Grolh writes earlier on in the post shared to Instagram that the Foos had become friendly with Pantera after stepping in to replace Korn at Ozzfest ’98. They were playing a set after the metal legends.

“Anyone who ever had the honour to hang out with Pantera knows that it was not for the faint of heart,” writes Grohl. “First of all, there was never a band more welcoming, more hospitable, more down to earth than Pantera.

“It didn’t matter who you are, what you did, where you were from, they would welcome you in, stuff a beer in your hand, a shot in your mouth, and make you laugh harder than you’ve ever laughed before (until you wound up barfing it all back up and having the most soul-crushing hangover of your life the next morning).”

He goes on to recount Pantera inviting the Foos to visit their strip club in Dallas if they were ever nearby. Grohl and Hawkins jumped at the chance, figuring they could stop off at the Texan club en route (well, by a detour of a few hundred miles) to Grohl’s homestate of Virginia, where he was due to move back to in the coming days.

What follows in Grohl’s post is a wild story of missed opportunities and a very strange case of him being reunited with his lost wallet 10 years down the line. Read the musician’s descriptive retelling in full below:

The story comes a week after Grohl’s first true story entry, which heard him recount the time he accidentally shot fireworks at an unsuspecting neighbourhood crowd.

Grohl also opened up this week about the legacy of his former band Nirvana, saying that he believes it fed into the destiny of Foo Fighters.

His comments come after he recently confirmed that Foos’ new album is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

The frontman previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

The band was also recently forced to postpone their 25th anniversary US tour due to coronavirus.