Foo Fighters dedicate ‘Everlong’ to late drummer Taylor Hawkins at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl paid tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins at Glastonbury Festival today (June 23).

The Foos took to the Pyramid Stage this evening, finally confirming that they were behind mystery band The Churnups.

Hawkins, the band’s long-time drummer, died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

Towards the end of the band’s surprise set, Grohl told the crowd that they usually play the next song as “their way of saying goodbye, because we never like to say goodbye”. He went on: “‘Cause I always figure if you guys come back, we’ll come back. We’re coming back next year for a whole fucking tour so you can come back and see us then.

“But I would like to thank every one of you for sticking around for the last 28 years,” he continued, before sharing: “I’d like to dedicate this song to Mr Taylor Hawkins. So let’s sing this one loud as shit for Mr Taylor.”

Grohl was then met with cheers from the crowd and a chant of “Taylor” before he told the fans to “Sing it for T”, as the band started to play ‘Everlong’.

Watch snippets of the performance below.

The Foo Fighters playing 'Everlong' at #Glastonbury – dedicated to Taylor Hawkins ❤️#Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/N12l9GpUay — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 23, 2023

The band opened with ‘All My Life’, with Grohl telling the crowd: “All right motherfuckers, let’s dance!”

“You guys fuckin’ knew it was us this whole time. You knew it was us, right?” Grohl joked about the much-talked-about mystery slot, before performing ‘My Hero’. “We’re not good at secrets.”

Grohl also brought out daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’, a song he wrote for his mother.

Find the full setlist for Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury 2023 performance below.

Foo Fighters played:

‘All My Life’

‘No Son of Mine’

‘Learn to Fly’

‘Rescued’

‘The Pretender’

‘My Hero’

‘Show Me How’ (with Violet Grohl)

‘Best of You’

‘Everlong’

