Foo Fighters design Brompton Bikes for Live Nation coronavirus charity

Foo Fighters are the latest band to design Brompton Bikes for Live Nation’s coronavirus charity Crew Nation.

Last month, it was announced that a number of artists would be designing a set of one-of-a-kind Brompton Bikes in an effort to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund to support live music crews affected by COVID-19.

LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers and Rise Against are among those who have designed bikes for the cause, and now two special bikes designed by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and bassist Nate Mendel have been unveiled by Brompton.

Hawkins’ design is inspired by his nickname, “The Hawk”, and uses Brompton’s sleek Black Edition bike as a base, and incorporates a dramatic black and yellow colourway, featuring hawk silhouettes on the frame.

Mendel’s bike borrows a design based on the Foo Fighters’ latest album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, and uses a nickel front frame to highlight the band’s logo.

Bidding is now open for all 14 bikes on the Greenhouse Auctions website until June 12, with 100 per cent of profits going to Crew Nation.

“For every tour and festival announced, there are countless road warriors still reeling from the impact of COVID-19 tour cancelations and closures,” said Tevis Jory, Brompton’s music project lead and North America sales manager. “At the same time, the outdoor industry has thrived. As a brand, we felt compelled to give back to an industry that was hurting.”

She continued: “We’ve gotten to know so many in the live music community through our stateside Band Bike Hire program, which allows any touring crew or band to reserve bikes free of charge for the entirety of their U.S. tour, and we wanted to find a way to support our friends after a year with a near total pause on concerts.”

Greenhouse Auctions founder Shlomi Rabi added: “Greenhouse is thrilled to be hosting this important event in which two beloved industries converge for the best possible reason: supporting those impacted by the pandemic.

“As a platform committed to empowering underserved communities, we are heartened by the deeply admirable initiative that Brompton has launched to give back to the music industry, its longtime ally. In doing so, Brompton is giving the public the opportunity to not only own a superbly constructed vehicle custom designed by musical legends, but the chance to provide a sustainable and safe runway for the tireless crew members in the music industry.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine have been announced as the headliners of Boston Calling 2022.