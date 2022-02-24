Foo Fighters’ Geelong gig declared a “major event”, ticket scalpers warned of “heavy fines”

Foo Fighters‘ one-off Australian stadium show in the Victorian city of Geelong next week has been declared a “major event”, with its promoter warning would-be ticket scalpers of “heavy fines”.

Ahead of tickets going on sale tomorrow (February 25), Frontier Touring has announced the concert at GMHBA Stadium on March 4 has been declared a “major event” – meaning those looking to make significant profit from reselling tickets could face harsh consequences under the Major Events Act 2009.

Under the act, it is illegal for a ticket to be sold or advertised for resale for more than 10 per cent of the original face value price of the ticket, unless the seller is authorised to do so by the event’s organisers.

“Breaching the Act can result in heavy fines up to $109,044 for an individual and $545,220 for a company,” Frontier Touring warned in a statement earlier today. “Purchasing a ticket from an unauthorised seller can result in the ticket holder being denied entry to the event.”

Foo Fighters announced the show – the first full-capacity stadium gig in Australia by an international artist since the pandemic began – earlier this week after rumours began swirling the week prior. They’ll be joined by Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers and The Meanies. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm AEDT tomorrow via Ticketmaster.

The concert, which is Foo Fighters’ only Australian show for the time being, will also mark the band’s first shows down under since their 2018 stadium tour.

In a four-star review, NME’s James McMahon called the Foo Fighters’ last record, 2021’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’, “a celebration of almost three decades of good times”, adding that “after a year that took so much, the return of the Foos feels like the culture getting back in credit”.