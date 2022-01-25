Foo Fighters horror-comedy ‘Studio 666’ will hit Australian cinemas for a week in February

Studio 666 – the full-length horror-comedy film helmed by the Foo Fighters – has been confirmed to receive a limited engagement in Australian cinemas.

Distributed locally by Sony Pictures, the movie will hit screens Down Under on Thursday February 24, a full day before it opens in the US. It’ll run until Wednesday March 2, and although specific details on where and when it will screen are yet to be revealed, the film is listed by chains including Event, Hoyts, Village, Dendy, Luna Palace and Regent.

According to a social media post, tickets for screenings will be made available in the coming weeks.

Much like he does in the Foo Fighters themselves, Dave Grohl takes the lead in Studio 666. Based on an original story by the frontman – inspired by the recording of their 10th album, last year’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’ – the film sees Grohl and his cohort move into an isolated mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, where the band soon begin to suspect they’re surrounded by supernatural forces.

Grohl quickly sinks into a perilous bout of writer’s block, before he’s endowed creatively by a devilish entity. Though possession helps him regain his spark as a songwriter – even discovering a new chord with his keyboard – Grohl becomes increasingly violent, eventually transforming into a demon and setting off on a murderous rampage.

The first trailer for the film, directed by Slayer collaborator BJ McDonnell, was released earlier this month. Check it out below:

Alongside all six of the Foo Fighters – Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – Studio 666 will star Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega and more. Word of the film first landed last November, with a clip being shared the following month.

In a statement, Grohl said: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album … we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years.

“Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

In a later interview, Grohl described the film as “absolutely insane”, boasting that “there’s no other band stupid enough to do this”.

Meanwhile, last week saw the Foo Fighters share a new song written for the Fraggle Rock revival series. The band will make a guest appearance in one episode, and have contributed ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ to the show’s official soundtrack.