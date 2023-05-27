Foo Fighters played the second gig of their comeback tour last night (May 26), and were joined on stage by late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane.

Earlier this week (May 24), the band played their first full concert of 2023 in New Hampshire. It also saw them introduce newly-announced drummer Josh Freese (Paramore, Weezer, Nine Inch Nails), who took on the role following the passing of Hawkins last year.

The second gig of their comeback came on Friday night at the Boston Calling festival, where Shane joined them to perform ‘I’ll Stick Around’. He had previously played ‘My Hero’ with the band at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium last September.

Watch them play together in Boston, where Foo Fighters were also joined by Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet for a few songs, below.

As at their tour opener, the Boston gig opened with their comeback single ‘Rescued’ — taken from their upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’ — and they also teased fans with a preview of another new song: ‘Under You’.

Another new song titled ‘Show Me How’, featuring Violet, was shared earlier this week. A number of the new songs also aired during their livestream earlier this week and, going forward, the band are set to play festivals including Bonnaroo, Louder Than Life and Riot Fest.

They also have a series of North American headline shows lined up – and remaining tickets are available here – and Grohl has also teased that some UK live shows are also on the horizon.

Reviewing their new album – out next week – NME said: “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”