Foo Fighters have delved into their archives for their latest EP to share a collection of live tracks that were originally recorded back in March 1996 — you can listen to the ‘Live On the Radio 1996’ EP below.

Recorded 24 years ago by producer Scott Weiss during an appearance on the ROCKLINE radio show, the live EP has now been released in collaboration with Amazon Music.

The four-track release, which the band teased earlier this morning (October 22) in a post on Twitter (see below), includes renditions of ‘For All The Cows’, ‘How I Miss You’, ‘Wattershed’ and ‘Up In Arms’.

Speaking about the version of ‘Wattershed’ that features on the EP, Weiss recalled: “The band laughed and then dove in and started to work up the idea. The show would cut away for commercials and [Foo Fighters] would practice the new ‘Wattershed’ idea.

“The version of ‘Wattershed’ that would soon be known as ‘Water Fred’ was born.”

You can listen to Foo Fighters’ ‘Live On the Radio 1996 EP’ below or by heading here.

Foo Fighters are among the artists who will take part in the livestream event ‘The Tom Petty Birthday Bash’ tomorrow (October 23) to mark what would’ve been Petty’s 70th birthday.