Foo Fighters pay onstage tribute to ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill at Cincinnati show

Foo Fighters have paid an onstage tribute to ZZ Top‘s Dusty Hill, following his death earlier this week.

Hill, the band’s long-standing bassist, died at his home in his sleep, a rep confirmed. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

While tributes continue to flood in for Hill, Foo Fighters delivered their own salute to the late bassist as they kicked off their summer tour in Cincinnati on Thursday evening (July 29).

Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins sported a sleeveless T-shirt that read ‘Dusty RIP’, while a mid-section of ‘Walk’ saw him run through a quick medley of the Texas band’s classics, including their 1974 hit ‘La Grange’.

You can view footage of that below:

Reflecting on Hill’s passing earlier this week, ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said: “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

They added: “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Gibbons has confirmed that ZZ Top will continue on following the death of Hill.

According to radio host Eddie Trunk, who hosts the Trunk Nation show on SiriusXM, Gibbons texted him to say the band aren’t planning on stopping anytime soon. The text reportedly read: “As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’ And… with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”

The singer and guitarist added in the text: “Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, ‘Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top.’ He meant it, amigo. He really did.”

