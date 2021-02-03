Foo Fighters share snippets of more new ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks

Foo Fighters have shared snippets of more new ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks – listen below.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band will release their 10th studio effort on Friday (February 5), having previewed the project with its lead single ‘Shame Shame’, ‘No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Waiting On A War’.

The Foos have now posted two new 25-second teasers of clips of ‘Medicine At Midnight’ and ‘Holding Poison’, which are the upcoming LP’s fifth and seventh tracks respectively. Both uploads are accompanied by bright animated visuals – you can watch them below.

Next in the unreleased songs…. the title track!!!

Preview of Track 5: #MedicineAtMidnight 🥃 Pre-save/order now: https://t.co/8PVlKIpILc pic.twitter.com/HtmhYSCsGF — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters gave fans a taste of their new record with brief clips of ‘Cloudspotter’ and ‘Making A Fire’. “ARE YOU READY???” the band wrote on Twitter.

Foo Fighters shared the full ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracklist earlier this month. Other song titles include ‘Chasing Birds’ and ‘Love Dies Young’, which will appear alongside the previously released cuts.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, the nine-track, 37-minute album was engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking in an interview with NME last November, Dave Grohl explained that the Foos had “decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh” for their 10th studio album.

Advertisement

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”

Meanwhile, Grohl has spoken of his hopes for Glastonbury’s return following its forced cancellation last month.

“It’s heartbreaking. But of course it’s not the last Glastonbury!” he said. “I don’t think a pandemic can stop Glastonbury! It might hold it back a little while, but sh–!… I want my kids to see bands at Glastonbury, whenever that show happens again, and it will.”