Foo Fighters share surprising update on their next album

Foo Fighters have shared a new photo as works continues on their tenth album, and it seems that they’re recording in the unlikeliest of places.

Posting on Instagram to mark the start of 2020, the rock giants shared a photo of a microphone which was set up for recording in the middle of a luxurious corner bath.

“Come on in, the water’s fine…,” they captioned the snap, alongside the hashtag #FF25 to reference their upcoming 25th anniversary.

While it’s currently unclear why they’re choosing to record in the squeaky-clean location, Dave Grohl previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

Grohl has been teasing nuggets of info about the band’s new album ever since appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival at the end of September.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Last year, Grohl also claimed that Foo Fighters have “never been cool” and claims the band are “totally dad rock”.

“We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t. I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the fuck do we care? I just want to fucking play music,” he explained.

A release date for their tenth album is yet to be confirmed.