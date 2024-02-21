Foo Fighters show support for affordable healthcare by announcing Power To Patients US gig

Foo Fighters will be performing an intimate show in Washington DC in aid of Power To The Patients, a non-profit organisation helping to make affordable healthcare more accessible.

Chuck D and Fat Joe, the latter of whom has been particularly involved with the non-profit, will also be in attendance, as well as lawmakers, government officials and Power To The Patients staff. The gig will take place on March 5.

“When we were asked by Power To The Patients to help raise awareness of the need for transparency in healthcare pricing, we immediately said yes,” the band said in a statement. “People suffering from illness and injury shouldn’t have to worry about being bankrupted by surprise charges for their treatment.”

The event will raise awareness of the issues created for millions of patients when hospitals and insurers hide actual upfront prices of medical procedures. Over 100million Americans are suffering from medical debt due to surprise bills.

The Power To The Patients gig isn’t Foo Fighters’ only charitable endeavour of late. Frontman Dave Grohl spent his Super Bowl Sunday barbecuing at a homeless shelter in LA, donating over 24 hours of his time on Sunday at The Woodlands Family Shelter in Woodland Hills, California, where he and his friends barbecued 70 pork butts.

Last year, Grohl spent 16 hours on the barbecue at the Hope of the Valley rescue mission cooking up ribs, pork butt and brisket.

Back in December he also spent his day off on Foo Fighters‘ Australia tour helping to feed the homeless, volunteering with a Melbourne-based charity.

He also stepped up to the barbecue in 2018 to cook for Californian firefighters as a thank you for their tireless efforts in tackling the devastating wildfires which had ravaged the state.

Meanwhile, Grohl is also set to feature on St. Vincent’s “psychotic” new album.

While she has not yet revealed many details about what fans can expect, the singer confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new drummer Josh Freese is also among their “pretty tight little Wrecking Crew” of contributing musicians.