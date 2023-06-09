Foo Fighters claim sixth number one album with ‘But Here We Are’

Foo Fighters have claimed their sixth number one album today with ‘But Here We Are’.

Midweek, Foo Fighters surpassed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in the race for the number one spot on the Official Album Charts.

Both released their latest full-length albums last Friday (June 2) and the competition was one of the closest chart battles in recent years. Dave Grohl and co ultimately triumphed over Gallagher – who took the number two spot – after racking up 44,500 chart units to earn their number one.

‘But Here We Are’ was the band’s first album since the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins last March.

Prior to this, the Foos topped the Official Albums Chart with ‘One By One’ (2002), ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ (2007), ‘Wasting Light’ (2011), ‘Concrete And Gold’ (2017) and ‘Medicine At Midnight’ (2021).

Foo Fighters’ latest 11th studio album received a five-star review from NME, who hailed it as being “a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss.”

“It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond,” it read. “Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”

The band recently began their 2023 comeback tour, and are rumoured to be making a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2023 as The Churnups.

Earlier this week, Grohl and co. also teased details of a “soon-to-be-announced” UK tour.

In a new update shared on their official website, the band confirmed that UK concerts are on the horizon, and scheduled to kick off next year.

Originally, the website had a message that read: “Pre-order any format of ‘But Here We Are’ for pre-sale code access to forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced UK live dates.”

However, as of yesterday (June 6), an eagle-eyed fan highlighted that the message has since been updated, and now reads: “Foo Fighters will tour the UK in 2024. Order ‘But Here We Are’ from the official store by Thursday for pre-sale code access to the forthcoming live dates.”

Earlier this week, the band announced Australia and New Zealand tour dates for late 2023 and early 2024.