Foo Fighters to play one-off stadium show in Geelong next week

Foo Fighters have announced an historic one-off gig in the Victorian city of Geelong, set to mark the first full-capacity stadium show from an international artist since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will take place next Friday (March 4) at the GMHBA Stadium (aka Kardinia Park), which, as the largest stadium in a regional city, can hold up to 36,000 punters. Promotors have stressed that it’ll be the Foo Fighters’ only show in Australia – at least on their current touring cycle – with the band jetting off to Mexico straight after. Tickets go on sale at 12pm this Friday (February 25) from the Frontier Touring website.

Amyl And The Sniffers will serve as the show’s lead support act, with The Meanies due to open the stage. Like the Foo Fighters, both acts are riding on the heels of recent album drops – Amyl And The Sniffers with their acclaimed second full-length, last year’s ‘Comfort To Me’, and The Meanies with 2020’s ‘Desperate Measures’.

Dave Grohl and co. released their landmark 10th album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, last February. In a four-star review, NME’s James McMahon called it “a celebration of almost three decades of good times”, and opined that “after a year that took so much, the return of the Foos feels like the culture getting back in credit”.

The show also tails the Australian release of the Foo Fighters’ full-length horror-comedy film, Studio 666. The ambitious release – a red-band trailer for which landed over the weekend – will hit local cinemas for a week starting tomorrow (February 24).

In other news, Grohl said he hopes to release a full album of thrash metal music by the end of the week. It follows last week’s release of a track by the fictional band Dream Widow, which features on the Studio 666 soundtrack.

In the wake of its drop, Grohl revealed that more new music is on the way; speaking on The Howard Stern Show, he explained that the film’s original soundtrack connects with its premise, which sees the Foo Fighters setting up to record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai has also discussed his role in the new film, saying: “Dave [Grohl] called me and asked if they could shoot my hands and shredding for the scene. It was a glorious blast of demonic shred pleasure and when I saw it in the theater, I had to throw my head back and laugh out loud.”

Earlier this week, Grohl opened up about his hearing loss, saying that he’s been lip-reading for years and that the pandemic-led rise in mask-wearing has caused further issues for him over the past two years.