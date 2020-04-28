Foreign/National share new single, announce sophomore album

Melbourne psych-rock outfit Foreign/National have released their latest single ‘Diamond Mine’ today (April 28), alongside details of their second full-length.

Listen to ‘Diamond Mine’ below:

Advertisement

According to the band, ‘Diamond Mine’ lyrically “condemns the behaviour of morally corrupt public figures and also serves as a self-assessment for the band”.

The song marks the band’s first release of 2020, following earlier singles ‘Heat’ and ‘Balmy Evening’. All three tracks will make appearances on Foreign/National’s forthcoming album, ‘The Garden’, due for release on May 29.

Per a press release, ‘The Garden’ embodies a new era for the band’s sonic profile. “When writing it [‘The Garden’], we were all listening to a lot of afrobeat and Ethio-jazz and were keen to inject elements from those genres into our somewhat traditional pop sound,” said frontman Mark Gage.

“Thematically, while their work has previously explored more internal feelings, they have recently found themselves wanting to use music to comment on the distressing state of the world. ‘The Garden’ is more focused on the negative behaviours and hypocrisy we see in public figures — business leaders, politicians, the clergy and, of course, entitled men.”

After recording the album between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Foreign/National collaborated with Casey Harnett (Sui Zhen, Dreamin’ Wild, King Gizzard), Jarvis Taveniere (King Gizzard, Real Estate, Sunflower Bean) and Andrei Eremin (Chet Faker, Tones And I, Hiatus Kaiyote) to produce the record.