Former-2NE1 member Minzy drops sensual video for ‘Teamo’

Former-2NE1 member Minzy has released a sensual new music video for her latest single, ‘Teamo’.

The dance-focused video features Minzy performing the energetic, sensual choreography to the Latin-inspired track. “It’s hot, it’s a fire that has exploded / It’s burning, take it here my heart, si, te amo / It’s my heart that went round and round and took it out / It’s only once, take it here my heart, si, te amo,” she sings on the chorus.

‘Teamo’ marks Minzy’s first Korean-language single in over a year, after last May’s ‘Lovely’. It is also her third single since she debuted as a soloist with ‘Ninano’ from her 2017 mini-album ‘Minzy Work 01. Uno’.

The K-pop veteran founded her own company, MZ Entertainment, last October. This makes ‘Teamo’ her first release under the new agency. She also signed to Philippine entertainment agency Viva Entertainment last November, where she released a Tagalog version of ‘Lovely’.

Minzy made her debut as the youngest member of 2NE1 in 2009 with the single ‘Fire’. The group went on to become one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time, releasing hits such as ‘I Don’t Care’, ‘I Am The Best’ and ‘Ugly’ throughout their career. Minzy left the group in 2016, following a two-year hiatus.

The remaining members of 2NE1 later officially disbanded later that year, and released their final single ‘Goodbye’ in January 2017. All members of the group have since left YG Entertainment, with Sandara Park being the last to depart from the agency after her contract expired in May 2021.