Ex-2NE1 member Park Bom returns with ‘Remembered’ for ‘Project: Present’

Ex-2NE1 vocalist Park Bom has released a new song titled ‘Remembered’.

On November 1, the singer released the song alongside a pensive music video. The new visual, which does not feature Park, follows a young woman who is isolated in her home, waiting for the world to end. She later ventures out to an empty beach and seemingly finds solace in the seaside breeze.

“If painful tears fall, I was by your side / Your warmth, your appearance, everything / I still remember,” Park sings in the chorus of the piano-led ballad.

‘Remembered’ is part of a new music release project called ‘Project: Present‘. The song marks Park’s first release since her single ‘Flower’ featuring MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok in May. Prior to that, she also released the single ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ with South Korean rapper and producer Changmo.

Back in April this year, the members of 2NE1 reunited for the first time since their 2016 disbandment for a performance of ‘I Am The Best’ at Coachella. Leader CL had been part of Asian-American label 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ showcase at the festival, and invited her former bandmates to join her on stage.

“Through this performance, we wanted to greet all the people who have protected and been with us all this time, and say thank you to those who have loved and spent time with 2NE1 for the past 13 years,” CL said on Instagram after the performance. “I hope those emotions you felt through us in the past are revived again.”