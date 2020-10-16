Former AC/DC bass guitarist Paul Matters has died.

Matters joined the trailblazing rock group after the release of 1975’s ‘High Voltage’, replacing original bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

He was fired only weeks later, with Mark Evans taking his place in the band.

His passing was announced on Facebook by friend Rod Wescombe, who said he had led a “reclusive life” after his dismissal from the band.

“I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in “Armageddon” at a gig in Hamilton,Newcastle N.S.W.,” Wescombe wrote.

“When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party.

“In late ’75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called ‘Miss Australia Band’ at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie.

“I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area. I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood.”

Opening up on his departure, Matters previously revealed that it was the band’s singer at the time, the late Bon Scott, who gave him his marching orders.

“Bon got out of the back of the truck and told me I wasn’t going back to Melbourne with them,” he said.

“We were up in Sydney doing a concert for school kids. So I didn’t play that day. I just turned around and didn’t say a word to him. I turned around and walked out.”

Author Jesse Fink, who previously interviewed Matters, added: “Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate #acdc”.

AC/DC will release their seventeenth album, Power Up, next month.