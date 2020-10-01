Former Australian Idol judge Mark Holden announces ‘The Idol Archives’ podcast

Former Australian Idol judge Mark Holden has today (October 2) announced his new podcast, ‘The Idol Archives’, where he’ll discuss the hit show and interview some of its more famous alum.

Hosting it alongside producer and daughter Katie Holden, the first season of ‘The Idol Archives’ will consist of 10 episodes, with each episode showcasing a different contestant from the show’s seven season run.

Some of the alum set to appear include Anthony Callea, Cosima De Vito, Courtney Murphy and Ben Riseley. Notably, two of the show’s previous winners – Damien Leith and Natalie Gauci – are also set to appear.

“I’m loving catching up with the Idols,” Holden said in a press statement.

“Every single one of them has a story to tell and music to share.”

While the podcast isn’t set to premiere until Friday October 9, Holden has shared snippets of some of the forthcoming interviews.

De Vito, who famously had to pull out of the first season of the show due to illness, speaks about the lasting psychological impact that has had on her.

“Having left and having lost my voice on stage, it took me a good year to psychologically get over that fear that… I’m going to lose my voice on stage again,” she said.

Leith, whose success hasn’t quite matched that of his season’s runner-up Jessica Mauboy, is set to give some insight on the contracts winners are presented with after they’ve won.

“A lot of people got online and said to me, ‘why didn’t you read the contract?’,” Leith says.

“It wasn’t in the contract that we got when we got into the top 10, it was in the waiver that you sign as you walk in to do your audition.”

Tarisai Vuche, who appeared on the show’s fifth season alongside Matt Corby, is also set to share why she thought another judge, Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson’, was “racist”.

‘The Idol Archives’ is set to air weekly, with the first episode, featuring Anthony Callea, premiering on Friday, October 9.