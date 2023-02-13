Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora “unmasked” as Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK at the weekend.

READ MORE: Mark, My Words: this is how The Masked Singer could become the greatest show ever made

During his time on the show, Sambora had performed songs such as Elvis Presley‘s ‘Viva Las Vegas’, Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’, Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Love Me Again’ by John Newman.

Advertisement

After he was eliminated from the competition and duly unmasked, Sambora said: “I love being a guitar player and a songwriter. And of course I’m very privileged and honoured to have had so much success and the accolades of being a Grammy winner, an Ivor Novello Award winner and a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, but what I really love to do is sing!”

“My hiatus from Bon Jovi and the Covid impact on my solo touring meant I could only do one thing which is make a new record until I saw The Masked Singer! I loved it and it was a lot of fun to watch it at a time where due to lockdowns and being forced to be at home the world was a little quieter than it had been since Bon Jovi kicked off 37 years ago.”

Other musicians to have been ‘unmasked’ during this year’s competition include Lulu (Piece Of Cake), Claire Richards from Steps (Knitting) and Martin and Shirlie Kemp (Cat and Mouse).

Sambora played guitar as part of Bon Jovi until 2013. Back in November, he said in an interview with Metro that there was a “possibility” of the rock band performing at this year’s Glastonbury, adding that they were “talking a bit”.

Sambora had previously joined Dolly Parton on guitar for a performance of ‘9 To 5’ in 2014. Of his Parton cameo, he said: “It was the first time I played Glastonbury but just playing with her was just tremendous. She’s a friend through other friends and she covered one of my songs.”