Former GFRIEND member Yerin signs with new agency

K-pop idol and actress Yerin, best known as a former member of girl group GFRIEND, has signed with a new agency.

Today (April 17), Bill Entertainment announced that the ex-GFRIEND member has signed a new exclusive contract with the agency. Notably, the company is a subsidiary of Fact Invest, which also owns Big Planet Made, where former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB and Umji are signed to as VIVIZ.

“We’re happy to accompany Yerin, who has unlimited potential as an artist, in her new start,” said Bill Entertainment, as translated by Soompi. “We will spare no effort to provide support so that she can fully showcase her talents in various fields such as music, broadcasting activities, and more.”

Advertisement

The agency also unveiled the singer-actress’ new official logo on its Instagram account in silver and gold, in which the letter “I” in her name is represented by a column of stars.

Yerin is now label mates with former UP10TION member and soloist Lee Jin-hyuk, who also recently signed with the agency late last month. Bill Entertainment is also home to several actors like Lee Ga-yoon, Yoon Jeong-woo and more.

News of Yerin’s contract with Bill Entertainment comes two weeks after Sublime Artist Agency announced her departure from the agency. The singer first joined Sublime in 2021, following GFRIEND’s disbandment and departure from Source Music.

Yerin made her debut as a soloist in May 2022 with her mini-album ‘Aria’, which was led by the single of the same name. In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that “‘Aria’, while well-intended, seems a unidimensional album from a clearly multifaceted artist. “