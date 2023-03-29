Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley hospitalised after heart attack

Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

Bayley, aged 59, fronted the legendary rock band during the years of Bruce Dickinson’s absence from 1994 to 1999. He also sang with Wolfsbane and released 10 solo albums.

A statement from his management revealed that Bayley was hospitalised on Saturday (March 25) after suffering a heart attack at home, and is now in a stable condition.

The message read:“We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening [and] is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.

“He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.”

The statement added: “Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we’re sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery.

“Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again. Every Storm Ends… ‘your heart will heal’. Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support.”

Taking to Twitter, Iron Maiden shared their support for their former singer, writing: “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery! https://t.co/IR6jAguLAW — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) March 27, 2023

Elsewhere, Iron Maiden recently became the latest band to be celebrated by Royal Mail with a set of their very own stamps.

The British metal legends have been honoured with 12 new ‘Special Stamps’: eight of which feature all current members of the band, and four of which pay homage to the band’s mascot, Eddie.

They’ve become the fifth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, following on from The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, and The Rolling Stones in 2022.

Iron Maiden will be back on the road this year for their ‘The Future Past’ tour with dates across the UK and Europe. See the dates here.

Elsewhere, last month the band shared a mini-documentary from their recent ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour, taking fans inside the mammoth shows’ production with the band’s frontman, Bruce Dickinson, as their guide.