Former K-pop idol reveals what it was like to have “no parts in a song”

Former MOMOLAND member Daisy has shared her personal experience with having “no parts in a song” when she was a K-pop idol.

On March 7, Daisy took to her personal TikTok page to share her experiences with line distribution and recording music as part of the K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, which she was a part of from 2017 to 2020.

“Part distribution varies depending on who you’re working with, obviously. Some producers will just sit everyone down before recording and ask them to sing the first verse of a song up until the chorus just to see what everyone sounds like in certain parts,” the former idol explained in a new video. “And some producers will have you start in the booth so everyone will sing half the song as if they were actually recording for real.”

Daisy also went on to recall the “last experience” she had during the recording process, which involved a producer she was already familiar with. “When the producer already has worked with you before, so they kind of have a vision for what they want so the parts are already kind of decided,” she said.

Daisy then addresses some frequently asked questions, including one asking how idols would feel when they have no parts in a song. “To be honest, that was never a personal issue for me, and this might be a controversial opinion, don’t shoot me. I’m a firm believer that part distribution is not that important,” she admitted.

She also added that she doesn’t think disproportionate line distribution is a “bad thing”. “If anything, I’ve heard from a person who didn’t have a lot of parts that they don’t really mind having no parts in a song because it’s actually less of a burden for them to sing live at a music show,” Daisy continued, before concluding and emphasising that “this does not mean everyone”.

