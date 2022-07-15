Former KARA member Nicole to make her first solo comeback in over eight years

Former KARA singer Nicole Jung is set to make her return to music as a soloist later this month.

Nicole’s label, JWK Entertainment, issued a statement via Korea JoongAng Daily on July 14 announcing that the singer is set to drop a new digital single on July 27. “She has finished filming her new song’s music video and is preparing to actively promote her activities through music shows,” the brief statement read. “Fans will be able to see a mature side of her [through the song].”

While more details about the song, including its title and if it will be accompanied by a larger body of work, have yet to be disclosed by the label, they are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the song’s release.

With this, Nicole’s comeback this month will mark her first domestic release as a soloist in approximately eight years, with her last project being the 2014 mini-album ‘First Romance’, led by the title track ‘Mama’.

In the time since, the Korean-American musician has been establishing a solo music career in Japan, having released a Japanese studio album titled ‘Bliss’ in 2016, which featured the tracks ‘Something Special’ and ‘Don’t Stop’.

Nicole first debuted as a member of KARA in 2007, alongside its initial line-up consisting of Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon and Kim Sung-hee with the single ‘Break It’. The girl group later went on to release several hit songs throughout their 15-year career, including ‘Honey’ in 2008, ‘Step’ in 2010, ‘Pandora’ in 2012 and more.

