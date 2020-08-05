Former Machine Head and Crowbar Drummer Tony Costanza has died

Tony Costanza, the former Machine Head and Crowbar drummer, has died aged 52.

Costanza died in his sleep, as confirmed by Afzaal Nasiruddeen, a former bandmate in the New York metal group Crisis. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

“Tony Costanza was one of a kind. A man with a huge heart, love and loyalty for the ones close to him. I cannot relate to this reality of loss yet,” Nasiruddeen wrote on Facebook. “I know he had a lot of admirers, and I was one of his biggest. He would have literally taken a bullet for me. Thats the kind of gangster brother he was.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Tony died in his sleep this morning so I am sure he was at peace and in no pain. I wish his Mother all the strength she can muster as she will need every ounce of it.”

Nasiruddeen added that he is starting a GofundMe page to cover Costanza’s funeral expenses.

“Please help if you knew him and care. Please hold your loved ones close as the sense of loss is insurmountable sometimes. Tony my friend, I will love you and cherish our memories together, forever. Hope you are in a better pace now. Rest in Peace.”

Costanza was a founding member of Machine Head, but left the band before they properly recorded their debut LP, 1994’s ‘Burn My Eyes’. Credited with writing drum parts on eight of the album’s 11 tracks, he performed three shows with the band before his departure.

“I left the band because I was very young and new at playing drums, especially double bass,” Costanza told Sick Drummer magazine in 2008. “The band called for a lot of double bass. Basically, out of my own insecurities, I self-destructed.”

Costanza joined sludge-metal band Crowbar in 2001, but left in 2004 after playing on their seventh studio album, ‘Sonic Excess In Its Purest Form’. He was also a member of the band Crisis from 1999 to 2001.

Advertisement

Chris Kontos, who replaced Costanza in Machine Head, paid tribute to the drummer. “R.I.P. Tony Costanza. I’m thankful that you and I remained in contact over the past 27 years. Im so sad to hear about your passing bro. … He was a great drummer. Our legacy is forever connected by our participation in Machine Head.”

Machine Head frontman Rob Flynn wrote: “Just got the news that our original drummer for Machine Head Tony Costanza passed away. Very sad to hear. Tony was involved in about half of the song on burn my eyes in someway or another, and we maintained our friendship throughout all these years. If anybody has any more information, please DM me.”

Crowbar also honoured Costanza, posting on Facebook: “This is so sad!!! Tony was such a sweet and talented guy. So happy we had the pleasure of him playing drums on Sonic Excess in its Purest Form!! God bless u Tony and our hearts go out to your family!!”