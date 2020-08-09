Former Monsta X member Wonho announces debut mini album ‘Love Synonym #1’

Former Monsta X member Wonho has announced his debut solo mini album, ‘Love Synonym #1’.

The singer left the K-pop group last year and signed a solo deal with Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary label of Starship Entertainment, in April.

Wonho shared news about his upcoming release on social media earlier today (August 9). The record is described as his “1st mini album part 1” and its full title appears to be ‘Love Synonym #1: Right For Me’.

Advertisement

The mini album will be released on September 4. Further details including a tracklist have not been shared at the time of writing. See the poster for ‘Love Synonym #1’ below.

The news follows a spokesperson from Highline Entertainment revealing last month that the star was working on his first record. At the time, they said no release date had been decided.

Wonho left Monsta X in October 2019 after it was alleged he had smoked marijuana in 2013, prior to joining the band. However, he was cleared of all charges against him by Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation team in March.

The singer debuted with Monsta X in 2015 and featured on all of the band’s albums and EPs until February 2020’s English-language album ‘All About Luv’. The record saw the band collaborate with artists including French Montana, Pitbull and Will.I.Am.

Advertisement

Monsta X released their latest mini album ‘Fantasia X’ in May and held their first live-stream concert From Seoul With Luv last night (August 8). The band were due to begin a new world tour in support of their latest record this summer, but have postponed the dates until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour will now begin in the US in April.